Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,110 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.00% of Nevro worth $15,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 613,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Nevro by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Nevro by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 174,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Nevro by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nevro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Nevro Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.12.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.