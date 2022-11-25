Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.03 Million Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COOP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.42. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $843,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 739,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,704,712.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.