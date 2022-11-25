Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Holdings Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Lithium Americas worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $26.40 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

