Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $26.35 Million Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,432 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 134,323 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $26,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 2.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

