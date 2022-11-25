Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Pacira BioSciences worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.
In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PCRX opened at $48.96 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.42 and a beta of 0.78.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
