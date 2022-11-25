Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Pacira BioSciences worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

PCRX opened at $48.96 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

