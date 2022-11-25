Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 121.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 130,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 71,679 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 35.6% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 110,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth about $4,331,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Primo Water Price Performance

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

PRMW stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -311.08%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

