Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,603 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.36% of Harley-Davidson worth $16,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after acquiring an additional 113,279 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.6 %

HOG stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN purchased 25,750 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,870 shares in the company, valued at $19,815,397.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

