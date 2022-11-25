Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $11.27 Million Position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,263,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,425 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.38% of BTRS worth $11,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,661 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $6,253,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,994,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 583,551 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 757.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 536,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 473,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,059,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,313,652.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joe Eng sold 4,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $39,888.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 436,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,313,652.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $9.45 on Friday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83.

BTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BTRS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

