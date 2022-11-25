Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,822,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AEL opened at $39.39 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.48%.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

