Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $22.02 Million Stock Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,231,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,987 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in OLO were worth $22,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OLO by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OLO by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of OLO by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in OLO by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in OLO by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $7.14 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

