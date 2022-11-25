Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 833,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $18,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems to $25.60 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.68.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $26.75 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

