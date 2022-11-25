Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes $10.12 Million Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 91,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $91.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $171.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.94.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $27,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,511.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian A. Deck purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,430.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $27,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,511.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $84,102. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

