Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $27.90 Million Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326,122 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.39% of Ceridian HCM worth $27,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 291,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 274,301 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 593,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $66.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.50. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.