Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $17.51 Million Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.70% of Ambarella worth $17,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ambarella by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,050,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ambarella by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,075,000 after buying an additional 194,915 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Ambarella by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 620,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,646,000 after buying an additional 55,960 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $227.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMBA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $156,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 905,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,282,805.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.