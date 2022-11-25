Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $19.34 Million Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,955 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 3.89% of OptimizeRx worth $19,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 27.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx Price Performance

OPRX opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $69.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OptimizeRx Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on OPRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.