Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Group 1 Automotive worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.1% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 20.7% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of GPI opened at $190.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.03. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $212.23.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.70%.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.
