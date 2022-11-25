Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 289,542 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,542 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.29% of BigCommerce worth $27,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 21.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Price Performance

BIGC opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $49.31.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BIGC. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.