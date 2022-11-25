Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 99 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 8.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $84,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $2,630,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y opened at $847.79 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $845.46 and a 200-day moving average of $839.24.

About Alleghany

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alleghany in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

