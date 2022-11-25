Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 786 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEIS opened at $92.02 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $98.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.72%.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

