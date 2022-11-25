Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $17.53 Million Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 195,010 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.86% of Avid Bioservices worth $17,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $134,124.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,755 shares of company stock worth $248,865 in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of CDMO opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $890.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.81. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

