Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $28.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,043 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $28,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 782.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LSXMA. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.5 %

LSXMA opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

