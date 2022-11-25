Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Diodes worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Diodes by 157.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Diodes by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Diodes Trading Up 2.4 %

Insider Activity

Diodes stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $113.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,026 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $539,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,943,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,026 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $539,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,943,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,073 shares of company stock worth $3,974,286 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.