Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Hostess Brands worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 343.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $1,488,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

