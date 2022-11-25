Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 626 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth $81,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 272.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $59.80 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

PBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

