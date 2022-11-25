Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238,234 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 45.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,368,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,272,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 107.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 36,245 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

Shares of AA opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

