Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of PRU stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69 and a beta of 1.43.
Prudential Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.
Prudential Financial Profile
Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.