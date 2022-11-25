Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

