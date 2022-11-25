Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,468 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Vista Outdoor worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 27.1% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

