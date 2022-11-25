Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 763,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 423,290 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,215,000 after purchasing an additional 271,154 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 717.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200,936 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,947,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

