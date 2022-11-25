Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of First Hawaiian worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,794,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,406,000 after acquiring an additional 84,992 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.3% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,184,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 27.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHB. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $31.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $208.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.27 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

