Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,640 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $546,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 20,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 48,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

