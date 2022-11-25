Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Comfort Systems USA worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.7 %

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

NYSE:FIX opened at $126.06 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.79 and its 200-day moving average is $98.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $310,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,347.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $310,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,347.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total transaction of $50,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,150 shares of company stock worth $5,995,588. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

