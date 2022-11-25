Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.53 Million Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of California Water Service Group worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,085,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWT shares. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.44. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $72.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,715 shares of company stock valued at $100,946 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.