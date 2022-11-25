ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of ABM Industries worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1,691.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.13. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

