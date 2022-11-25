Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,931 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Arconic worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,969,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 633,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 271,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Arconic Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE:ARNC opened at $22.69 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 2.00.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Arconic had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William F. Austen purchased 10,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.