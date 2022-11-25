Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $219,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($141.89) to £118 ($139.53) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

