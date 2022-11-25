Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 605 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,300 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LUV opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

