United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

