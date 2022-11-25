AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,316,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,407.13.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,516.58 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,560.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,323.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,190.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

