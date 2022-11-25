Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $110.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.60.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

