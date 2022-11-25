Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 51.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.