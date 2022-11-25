Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 219,071 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,167,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 219,071 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $57,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,845,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,044 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,644 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $13,248,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $12,806,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 40.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,632,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,129 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IOVA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

