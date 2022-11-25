United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 958,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40,571 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 384,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,382,000 after acquiring an additional 46,954 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on DD. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

