Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 755,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,951 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $53,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 935,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,628 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.