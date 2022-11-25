Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,582 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $735.36 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $769.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $727.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $655.31. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

