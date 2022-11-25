Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 9,872 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,676,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Leidos by 71.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Leidos by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,086,000 after acquiring an additional 79,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,431,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,604,000 after buying an additional 25,540 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Leidos Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $107.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.19. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,417,632.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,476,861.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,991 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.