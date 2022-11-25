Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

TRN stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.80%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

