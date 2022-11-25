Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,737 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Mueller Industries worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 63.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 143,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 55,824 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 30,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

NYSE:MLI opened at $69.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.27. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $70.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

