Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,141 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Perficient worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 492.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,719 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 113,655 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Perficient by 6.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,489 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Perficient by 194.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,120 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Perficient by 14.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 152,495 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insider Activity at Perficient

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,674.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,041 shares of company stock worth $70,542. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perficient Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $69.70 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $141.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.31. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.