5,060 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Watsco by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 1.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Watsco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $279.01 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.64 and its 200-day moving average is $263.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.