Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,824 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 219.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 47,157 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $182.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

